How to donate to community fund for VTA shooting victims

The families of the nine victims of Wednesday’s tragedy in San Jose face a long road to recover from the trauma of losing their loved ones. Many people are asking how they can help.

County and city leaders have been promoting a trusted fund through Working Partnerships USA where people can make monetary donations.

Working Partnerships USA is a longstanding community organization that works closely with the union that represents the VTA workers killed in San Jose.

They help provide financial assistance during layoffs and family tragedies. "The VTA Solidarity Fund" was set up right after Wednesday’s mass shooting.

They need more because it’s not just one family affected but nine who will need support in the days, months and years ahead.

"We know that these victims were dads, they were sole providers, in some cases they were the breadwinners," said Working Partnerships Deputy Director Maria Noel Fernandez.

Where will the money go? The group said it’s based on each individual family’s needs.

"There’s some public funding for funeral costs but there may be something specific families need," said Fernandez. "It may be families need support with unexpected medical bills. It could be they need help with tuition."

To help, visit https://www.wpusa.org/

The best way to donate is through a check to Working Partnerships USA. In the memo, you can write VTA Solidarity Fund. You can also pay by credit card. There is a three percent transaction fee.

You can also text VTA to (408) 549-9525. All the funds will be go directly to the families as soon as possible.

"This going to bring dad back but hopefully it can ease the mind that some of the critical costs some of these partners and children will bear will be covered by the community," said Fernandez.

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU. Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.

Here is a list of resources to support the victims of the tragedy at VTA:

Funds for victims:

Working Partnerships USA

Verified GoFundMe pages for the VTA shooting victims

Amalgamated Transit Union

Blood Donations:

The Stanford Blood Center is asking for blood donations to help the victims injured in the mass shooting.

Memorial:

A vigil honoring the victims will be held at San Jose City Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. Caltrain is providing free rides to and from the event.

Mental Health Services:

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is providing grief counseling to victims, family members and witnesses. Information can be found here.

