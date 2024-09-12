How you can own a piece of the Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams

Oakland soccer fans now have a second opportunity to invest in their favorite teams.

The Oakland Roots and Soul launched their second community investment round today.

The teams are giving fans a chance to own a stake in the teams based on a $93 million valuation.

The teams held their first investment round last year, raising more than $3 million, and everyone who contributed became a partial owner of the soccer teams.

The Roots say those contributions from new investors marked the largest ever in American sports.

You can track the Roots and Soul's progress to their $3 million goal here.

The teams are now looking to raise another $3 million.

Notable investors include Dallas Mavericks head coach and East Bay-native Jason Kidd, former Cal Bear Marshawn Lynch, rapper G-Eazy, and Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong.

The Roots and Soul have inspired other local teams to hold their own investment rounds.

The Oakland Ballers recently raised more than $2 million from community contributors.