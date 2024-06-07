Hundreds of Trump supporters in San Francisco? You bet

Even the most liberal city in the U.S. has supporters of former President Donald Trump, evident on Thursday as hundreds turned up as he arrived for a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign.

"I wanna make sure to show Donald J. Trump that I support him," said Mary Pelican of Fremont. "I wouldn't miss this day for a million dollars."

Pelican was one of the estimated 200 or so Trump fans who stood along the Marina Green. They were decked out in pro-Trump paraphernalia, forming a sea of red, white and blue. Flags waved and horns honked to show support for the former president.

His visit comes a week after his felony conviction in New York in the hush money trial.

Trump was in town for a fundraiser hosted in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood by billionaire venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mary Pelican of Fremont cheers at the corner of Divisadero and Pacific before former US President Donald Trump attends a fundraiser in Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

However, not everyone who turned to see Trump was thrilled to see him.

Anti-Trump protesters launched a 33-foot-tall "Trump Chicken" on the Marina. The chicken on this visit was decked out in a prison uniform.

"This guy, in my mind, poses the biggest threat to democracy," said a resident named Steve.

Steve carried a sign with a photo of Trump's face, captioned "Another Fascist Thug" across the street, outnumbered against the Trump supporters.

Janet Gamble didn't mince words about how she felt either.

"I don't want Trump in my neighborhood. I think he's the worst person in the world," Gamble said.