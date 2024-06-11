Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial is complete, but the first son faces more criminal charges in California, with a trial set to begin in September .

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all counts in Delaware after Special Counsel David Weiss charged him with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. A date has not yet been set for sentencing for those charges.

With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

President Biden has vowed not to pardon his son.

But Hunter Biden is set to return to court later this summer — this time, in California.

That trial also stems from Weiss’ years-long investigation into the first son.

He charged Hunter Biden with three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that have since been paid. Weiss alleged a "four-year scheme" when the president’s son did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports.



