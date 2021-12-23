I-680 in Danville shutdown after possible shooting

A highway in Danville was closed late Thursday night after a possible freeway shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened on Interstate 680 near Diablo Road.

Video shows law enforcement in the northbound lanes of the highway with traffic at a standstill.

The San Ramon Valley Fire Department said it responded to a medical emergency on the highway at around 10 p.m., but it is unclear if first responders were called to the scene of a shooting.

No further information was immediately available.