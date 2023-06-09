article

Drivers in the East Bay will not have access to a stretch of southbound I-680 near Pleasanton this weekend due to road work.

Caltrans will close 680 in Pleasanton between Sunol Boulevard and Koopman Road from Friday, June 9 until 4 a.m. on Monday, June 12 so that crews can repave a portion of the deteriorated roadway.

Detours will be posted.

In case of rain, the closure will be rescheduled, officials said.

The work is to improve and "enhance motorist safety." Signs will also be posted to remind drivers of the closures. I-680 northbound lanes will stay open and will not be affected by the southbound lane closures.

Drivers looking for detailed information for I-680's detours can be found on Alameda County Transportation Commission website here.