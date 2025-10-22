Federal agents deployed to Bay Area: What to know if ICE shows up at your door
OAKLAND, Calif. - Over 100 federal immigration agents are headed to the Bay Area.
The San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday cited an anonymous source who said over 100 agents were sent to the Coast Guard Base Alameda and will begin arriving Thursday.
KTVU independently confirmed that information with an anonymous congressional source, as well as with U.S. Rep Lateefah Simon.
The City of Alameda released a statement that the Alameda Police Department will not be taking part in the federal government's operations, adding that APD does not enforce federal immigration laws or related civil warrants. The city also advised those who see ICE activity or who "need assistance" to call the Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership at 510-241-4011 for rapid response and immigration legal services.
"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but we urge people to avoid direct interaction with federal law enforcement," the city said. "The City of Alameda is committed to the values of dignity, inclusivity, and respect for all individuals, regardless of ethnic or national origin, gender, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, or immigration status."
KTVU reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE, CBP, and Gov. Gavin Newsom and is awaiting a response.
The backstory:
President Donald Trump has made clear his intentions to carry out mass deportations and to end birthright citizenship, which has guaranteed that U.S.-born babies are citizens regardless of their parents’ status.
In addition, the Trump administration announced on earlier this year that it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011.
Immigrant rights organizations, such as the California Immigrant Policy Center, have put together a resources guide to defend community members "from threats and attacks" under the Trump administration.
No matter who is president, everyone living in the United States has certain basic rights under the U.S. Constitution, immigrant rights groups say, and undocumented immigrants have these rights, too.
"Knowing your rights calms fears in some respect," said Bill Hing, director of the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco. "Stay silent. You don't have to open your door for an ICE officer unless that officer has a warrant [signed by a judge.] But honestly, there is a lot of anxiety in the community. And I think that the Trump strategy is to instill fear. And unfortunately, that's happened."
Hing suggested undocumented people seek the counsel of "competent, honest" legal counsel or an immigration consultant to see if there is indeed a pathway to lawful permanent resident status. Some of those lawyers can be found through the National Immigration Legal Services Directory.
What to do if ICE shows up at your door
What you can do:
Here are some tips if ICE shows up at your door:
- The right to remain silent – it's OK to refuse to speak to ICE. Immigrant rights advocates say not to answer any questions including where you were born or how you entered the United States.
- The National Immigration Law Center advises that people carry a know-your-rights card, also known as a "red card, or "tarjetas rojas," as well as any valid immigration document, and show them if an immigration officer stops you. Red cards in Spanish can be found at the bottom of this page, or you can order one here. Know-your-rights cards can be printed here.
- The center also advises that you not open your door simply because ICE agents tell you to. ICE officials must have a warrant signed by a judge, not a deportation officer, to enter your home. To be valid, a warrant must have your correct name and address on it, according to the National Immigration Law Center. Ask the person at your door to slip the warrant under the door to see who it was signed by. If it was not signed by a judge, the Asian Law Caucus said to tell the officers you do not consent to a search and call your rapid response hotline. (*See numbers below)
- Immigrants also have a right to speak to their lawyers, and advocates say not to sign any document before speaking to a lawyer. You can simply say, "I need to speak to my attorney." A list of lawyers can be found here.
- Immigration advocates advise that parents tell ICE agents that they have children if they're worried about being arrested.
- Create a safety plan such as memorizing the phone number of family and friends you can call if you're arrested, figure out who will watch your children if you're detained, and keep important documents, like birth certificates, in a safe place that family and friends can access if necessary. The Immigrant Legal Resource Center put together a step-by-step family preparedness plan.
- Make sure your loved ones know how to find you in an ICE detention center by looking online. Be sure they know your alien registration number.
- Do not carry documents about your country of origin.
- Do not carry fake immigration documents or IDs.
- Report and document raids and arrests. One hotline is the United We Dream’s hotline to report a raid: 1-844-363-1423. Or texts can be sent to 877877.
- If ICE calls or sends a letter to reschedule a check-in, that can often mean they want to detain you. You can call the Asian Law Caucus at 415-896-1701 for legal advice and updates on whether raids are happening elsewhere.
- If you feel your rights have been violated, write down everything you remember, including the officers' badges and patrol cars numbers, which agency the officers work for. Get contact information for witnesses. If you get injured, the ACLU reminds you to take pictures of your injuries and file a written complaint with the agency's internal affairs unit.
In addition, the California Immigrant Policy Center compiled a list of "rapid response networks," which are community-based organizations that respond to emergencies such as immigration enforcement, throughout the state.
Rapid Response Networks
Here are their websites and phone numbers:
Northern California
Sacramento Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 916-382-0256Centro del Pueblo Rapid Response Network (Humboldt County) 707-200-8091
Bay Area
Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership hotline is coming soon. Current option for reporting immigration enforcement activity: Centro Legal de la Raza (510) 437-1554
North Bay Rapid Response Network (Sonoma, Napa & Solano Counties) – Hotline: 707- 800-4544
San Francisco Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 415-200-1548
San Mateo County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 203-666-4472
Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 408-290-1144
Stand Together Contra Costa – Hotline: 925-900-5151
Central Coast & Central Valley
Kern County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 661-432-2330
Santa Cruz County Your Allied Rapid Response Network & Pajaro Valley Rapid Response – Hotline: 831-239-4289
Southern Central Coast Rapid Response Network (Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties) – Hotline: (805) 870-8855
Valley Watch Rapid Response Network (Fresno, San Joaquin, Merced, Stanislaus, and Kern Counties) – 559-206-0151
Southern California
Long Beach Community Defense Network – Hotline: 562-276-0267
Los Angeles Raids and Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 888-624-4752
Orange County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 714-881-1558, Email: casereferral@ocrapidresponse.org
(San Bernardino & Riverside Counties) Inland Coalition For Immigrant Justice’s Resource – Hotline: 909-361-4588
San Diego
(North County San Diego) Alianza Comunitaria – Text Alerts for Checkpoints: Envía "Alianza" al 33733 para español / Send "Alianza2" to 33733 for English
San Diego Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 619-536-0823
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD A KNOW-YOUR-RIGHTS OR RED CARD, DOWNLOAD HERE. THEY ARE ALSO CALLED TARJETAS ROSAS IN SPANISH.