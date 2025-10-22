Federal agents deployed to Bay Area: What to know if ICE shows up at your door

The Brief Over 100 federal agents have been dispatched to the Bay Area. Those agents are members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and have been sent to enact President Trump's anti-immigration crackdown. There are multiple resources for undocumented immigrants to seek legal help, as well as to educate people on their rights if ICE agents show up at their door.



Over 100 federal immigration agents are headed to the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday cited an anonymous source who said over 100 agents were sent to the Coast Guard Base Alameda and will begin arriving Thursday.

KTVU independently confirmed that information with an anonymous congressional source, as well as with U.S. Rep Lateefah Simon.

The City of Alameda released a statement that the Alameda Police Department will not be taking part in the federal government's operations, adding that APD does not enforce federal immigration laws or related civil warrants. The city also advised those who see ICE activity or who "need assistance" to call the Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership at 510-241-4011 for rapid response and immigration legal services.

"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but we urge people to avoid direct interaction with federal law enforcement," the city said. "The City of Alameda is committed to the values of dignity, inclusivity, and respect for all individuals, regardless of ethnic or national origin, gender, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, or immigration status."

KTVU reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE, CBP, and Gov. Gavin Newsom and is awaiting a response.

The backstory:

President Donald Trump has made clear his intentions to carry out mass deportations and to end birthright citizenship, which has guaranteed that U.S.-born babies are citizens regardless of their parents’ status.

In addition, the Trump administration announced on earlier this year that it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011.

Immigrant rights organizations, such as the California Immigrant Policy Center, have put together a resources guide to defend community members "from threats and attacks" under the Trump administration.

No matter who is president, everyone living in the United States has certain basic rights under the U.S. Constitution, immigrant rights groups say, and undocumented immigrants have these rights, too.

"Knowing your rights calms fears in some respect," said Bill Hing, director of the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco. "Stay silent. You don't have to open your door for an ICE officer unless that officer has a warrant [signed by a judge.] But honestly, there is a lot of anxiety in the community. And I think that the Trump strategy is to instill fear. And unfortunately, that's happened."

Hing suggested undocumented people seek the counsel of "competent, honest" legal counsel or an immigration consultant to see if there is indeed a pathway to lawful permanent resident status. Some of those lawyers can be found through the National Immigration Legal Services Directory.

What to do if ICE shows up at your door

What you can do:

Here are some tips if ICE shows up at your door:

In addition, the California Immigrant Policy Center compiled a list of "rapid response networks," which are community-based organizations that respond to emergencies such as immigration enforcement, throughout the state.

Rapid Response Networks

Here are their websites and phone numbers:

Northern California

Sacramento Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 916-382-0256Centro del Pueblo Rapid Response Network (Humboldt County) 707-200-8091

Bay Area

Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership hotline is coming soon. Current option for reporting immigration enforcement activity: Centro Legal de la Raza (510) 437-1554

North Bay Rapid Response Network (Sonoma, Napa & Solano Counties) – Hotline: 707- 800-4544

San Francisco Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 415-200-1548

San Mateo County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 203-666-4472

Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 408-290-1144

Stand Together Contra Costa – Hotline: 925-900-5151

Central Coast & Central Valley

Kern County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 661-432-2330

Santa Cruz County Your Allied Rapid Response Network & Pajaro Valley Rapid Response – Hotline: 831-239-4289

Southern Central Coast Rapid Response Network (Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties) – Hotline: (805) 870-8855

Valley Watch Rapid Response Network (Fresno, San Joaquin, Merced, Stanislaus, and Kern Counties) – 559-206-0151

Southern California

Long Beach Community Defense Network – Hotline: 562-276-0267

Los Angeles Raids and Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 888-624-4752

Orange County Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 714-881-1558, Email: casereferral@ocrapidresponse.org

(San Bernardino & Riverside Counties)​ Inland Coalition For Immigrant Justice’s Resource – Hotline: 909-361-4588

San Diego

(North County San Diego) Alianza Comunitaria – Text Alerts for Checkpoints: Envía "Alianza" al 33733 para español / Send "Alianza2" to 33733 for English

San Diego Rapid Response Network – Hotline: 619-536-0823

IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD A KNOW-YOUR-RIGHTS OR RED CARD, DOWNLOAD HERE. THEY ARE ALSO CALLED TARJETAS ROSAS IN SPANISH.