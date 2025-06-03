ICE operation in San Jose confirmed by police

article

The San Jose Police Department has confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out an operation in the area of Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road early Tuesday afternoon.

ICE in the South Bay

What we know:

The SJPD said ICE agents informed them that there were protesters yelling and that ICE requested the police department's assistance.

An SJPD spokesperson said they sent a lieutenant to the scene to ensure no other crimes were occurring, but also to remind the federal agents that they do not get involved in immigration enforcement.

"No crimes were committed and the Lieutenant left the scene shortly after," a statement from police read.

It is not clear what type of operation was being carried out. The location is largely a retail corridor along a busy intersection.

It is unclear if anyone was detained or arrested in this operation.

In an unrelated story, where a father of three who reported to an immigration office in San Francisco was detained, ICE said "any noncitizen in the US without legal status to be in the US, is subject to removal. This includes those that are appealing their illegal status."

Last week, undocumented immigrants were detained by ICE at a San Francisco courthouse.

We reached out to Mayor Matt Mahan's office about the San Jose operation. The mayor's office got back to us, but only referred us to SJPD's earlier statement.

KTVU will update this story with any new details as we learn them.