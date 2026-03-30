Identities of Napa DUI crash victims revealed

The Brief The names of the three people killed in a DUI crash in Napa on Saturday morning have been released by the Napa County Sheriff's office. The head-on collision killed three and left several others with major injuries that required hospitalization. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



The Napa County Sheriff’s office has announced the names of the three people killed in a DUI crash in Napa on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Vivian Bertolino, 65, Linda Wolters, 62, and Katrina Clarke, 65. Bertolino and Wolters were residents of American Canyon while Clarke lived in Sacramento.

What we know:

The CHP said 65-year-old William Dene Brumley of Vallejo was driving a Mitsubishi sedan southbound on the Silverado Trail when he sideswiped a BMW SUV heading in the other direction.

Brumley then reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with a Toyota sedan that had been driving behind the BMW.

Brumley was taken to St. Helena Hospital, and later transported to Santa Rosa Memorial. He has been arrested for felony DUI after responders determined he had been driving under the influence of drugs.

One passenger in Brumley’s vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The four occupants of the Toyota were transported to Kaiser Vacaville with major, life-threatening injuries. One of the passengers was later declared deceased.

The press release did not clarify which cars the victims were riding in at the time of the collision.

The occupants of the BMW were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Local perspective:

Residents told KTVU that crashes along the corridor are not unusual.

"I was thinking, ‘here we go again,’" Harold Banks, a Napa resident, said. "I’ve been around for quite a while, and I’ve seen a lot of accidents happen. People pulling over, weaving in and out."

Pam Moorhead, also of Napa, said she was driving nearby when traffic was diverted as a result of the crash.

"We were driving… and we got detoured, and I found out later on what had happened. They need to throw the book at that person. I mean, people that drive and drink or do drugs. Yeah, no throw the book," Moorhead said.

Both directions of Silverado Trail were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash, rerouting traffic to Highway 29.

Tom barras, who frequently drives along Silverado Trail, said the road requires constant attention, and that he avoids biking on the trail for his own safety.

"One has to be alert. We don’t go up the trail at night," Barras said. " There’s a trail on the other side, a bike path that follows railroad tracks, where you don’t have to deal with regular vehicles on the road."