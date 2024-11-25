Illegal fireworks disturb West Oakland residents, police investigating

Fireworks in November? According to police in Oakland, an illegal fireworks display went off on Saturday in the area of Raimondi Park.

Police said they are investigating reports of the fireworks that were displayed just after 10 p.m.

Ian Servin told social media news and video platform, Storyful, that he was at home when he, "heard some loud noises that sounded like fireworks outside my apartment."

"The intensity was surprising so I looked out my window and saw a pretty massive display going off and started recording," Servin said.

Servin’s video footage shows dozens of fireworks going off. The unrelenting barrage almost looks like professional quality fireworks. The Bay Bridge can be seen glowing in the background from this vantage point.

In a statement, OPD said, "Fireworks are illegal and pose serious safety risks to our community. If you see someone possessing, selling, or lighting fireworks, call the Fireworks Tip Line at 510-238-2373 to provide information."