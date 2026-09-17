How much do In-N-Out managers make? $200,000 a year on average

The Brief In-N-Out pays its store managers an average of up to $200,000 annually, a notable increase from the $163,000 average reported in 2018. Starting hourly rates for restaurant associates in California range from $22 to $23, outpacing the state's $20 base minimum wage for fast-food workers.



In-N-Out is known for its high-quality burgers, Animal Style fries, and shakes, but its salaries are top-notch, too.

Six-figure salaries

What they're saying:

The family-owned burger chain pays store managers up to $200,000 a year, a reflection of the company's high quality standards.

"Our founders, Harry and Esther Snyder, believed not only in taking great care of our customers, but also in taking really great care of our associates," an In-N-Out spokesperson said in a statement to People. "Their philosophy was to treat associates like family and strive to be an outstanding employer, and paying higher-than-normal wages was one important part of that philosophy.

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"Those values remain unchanged today under the leadership of our owner and president, Lynsi Snyder. We’re committed to providing competitive wages, great benefits, a positive and enthusiastic work environment, and opportunities for associates to develop and grow," the spokesperson added.

Above-average pay

What we know:

In-N-Out has long been known for paying its workers well. The starting wage for restaurant employees in California ranges from $22 to $23 per hour, depending on the location. That beats the state’s base fast-food minimum wage of $20 per hour.

While a six-figure income for store managers is impressive, it is not a complete surprise. In 2018, the company paid managers an average of $163,000 along with profit-sharing, according to Forbes.

Strong employee retention

Big picture view:

Beyond lucrative compensation, the average In-N-Out manager stays with the company for more than 15 years, Inc. reported. The long tenures underscore how the company's investment in competitive pay fosters a positive work culture that keeps employees around.