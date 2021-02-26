In-person learning for some to start April 21 at San Jose Unified Schools

article

San José Unified School District, the largest in the South Bay, will begin in-person instruction for some students starting April 21, officials said on Friday.

In a letter sent to parents, the district outlined choices for in-person vs. distance learning saying, "All students already have an assignment to in-person or distance learning based on the Family Choice Process completed in November 2020."

The district of 30,000 students and 3,000 staff acknowledged circumstances may have changed since that time and are allowing families to request a change to their assignment.

In-person capacity remains limited due to health and safety requirements. School officials pointed out that families have the option to request distance learning at any time and those requests will always be filled.

A change from in-person to distance learning requires a commitment to distance learning for the remainder of this school year.

Advertisement

Requests for changes from distance learning to in-person, depends on the in-person capacity of the student's current class.

You can find more on the district's in-person learning plans here.

Vaccines for teachers set aside, but how long until they're all vaccinated?