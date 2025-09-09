Inferno blows through Chinese Camp ranch fire; firefighters and home miraculously survive

New video of the TCU September Lightning Complex fires shows firefighters who are battling the blaze at Chinese Camp narrowly escaping being swept away by the inferno.

Nearly burned

What we know:

Erika Kay shared surveillance video of her 'Rock Monkey Ranch' as the wildfire storm swept through the region last Tuesday.

The firefighters are seen using a hose as popping sounds can be heard in the background. Meanwhile, the fire appears to be getting dangerously close. One firefighter can be heard saying to the other, "We gotta get outta here."

They grab the hose and clear the area after one of the firefighters says, "We're done."

The sky and atmosphere are smoky and one firefighter remains in the video's frame as crashing sounds grow closer. Next, you see the wildfire appears to have produced its own weather system, as they are known to do.

The gust of smoke-filled air blows violently through the ranch and the firefighter starts to run full speed away from the wind.

A tattered flag and tree branches blow in the wildfire wind and then suddenly comes to a calm.

Kay said the structure in the background of the video is a massive solar panel set up. That is now gone as a result of the fire, leaving behind "massive amounts of solar paper thin glass all over everything," she said.

Perhaps most miraculous is that the house is still standing on the ranch. Kay said there's not even a burn mark.

Home still standing at Rock Monkey Ranch in Chinese Camp after the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire. Courtesy Erika Kay. Expand

Rock Monkey Ranch in Chinese Camp after the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire. Courtesy Erika Kay. Expand

Background

The backstory:

The TCU September Lightning Complex fire in Calaveras, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Tuolumne counties started Sept. 2, the same day this video was taken. Lightning caused the fires that have burned 13,000-plus acres, according to CALFIRE.

Officials say the fire is 95% contained.

Chinese Camp, 20 miles northeast of Modesto, is a designated historic landmark in the Sierra foothills and has its origins in the California gold rush.

The rapidly-spreading fire caused mandatory evacuations in the area. There were no deaths related to the fires. However, nearly 100 structures, including homes and businesses were destroyed.

