Injured SFPD officer released from hospital after line-of-duty shooting

The Brief San Francisco Police Officer Brittney Taylor was discharged from San Francisco General Hospital on Thursday afternoon after suffering life-threatening injuries in a shooting less than three weeks ago. Taylor, an 8-year veteran of the department, was shot in the upper leg and foot on May 31 by a robbery suspect following a pursuit that ended in the Bayview neighborhood. Despite facing a recovery period that could last six months to a year, Taylor stated she has no regrets and intends to return to active duty as soon as possible.



An 8-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department received a hero's sendoff Thursday afternoon as she was discharged from San Francisco General Hospital, less than three weeks after surviving a life-threatening shooting in the line of duty.

First time opening up to the public

The backstory:

Officer Brittney Taylor was greeted by a formation of first responders clapping to show their appreciation and respect as she emerged from the hospital in a wheelchair.

The discharge marks the first time Taylor has spoken publicly since the violent encounter on the night of May 31. According to newly released police body-camera footage, Taylor was shot in the upper leg and foot by a robbery suspect following a pursuit that ended in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.

"I almost lost my life," Taylor said. "It's the little things you take for granted. Holy crap, you get to sit back and look at the big picture."

When asked if she felt any fear during the incident, Taylor admitted she did that night, though not in the moments leading up to it.

"I knew what could happen," she said, describing the entire ordeal as an eye-opener. "It is difficult to think about it. You replay it, and it absolutely causes me to lose sleep."

Credit where credit is due

Dig deeper:

Taylor credited the hospital's medical team, specifically trauma surgeon Dr. Andre Campbell, with saving her life.

However, Dr. Campbell emphasized that the quick actions of Taylor's fellow officers at the scene played a critical role in her survival.

Instead of waiting for an ambulance, officers recognized the severity of her injuries, placed her into a patrol car, and rushed her directly to the hospital.

"Which was great," Dr. Campbell said.

Taylor also highlighted the deep bond shared within her "close-knit police family."

A squad of female officers and their commanding sergeant have maintained a constant presence at the hospital to offer continuous support throughout her stay.

The native San Franciscan expressed that she has no regrets and hopes her experience will encourage other officers to do their best.

"I love the city," Taylor said. "I don't like it when people come to my city and destroy it or hurt the citizens here. That takes a toll on me. I'm going to do something about it."

The road to recovery

What's next:

When asked how she would respond to people calling her a hero, Taylor remained humble.

"It's my job. I was doing my job that night. I'm glad to be put in that position of being a hero."

Following her release, Taylor received a full police escort as she headed home.

While she notes that her full recovery could take anywhere from six months to a year, she remains resolute about her future.

"You gotta let me put my uniform back on and get back out there," Taylor said, adding that she has no hesitation about continuing her career. "Honestly, no. I got to slow it down. I have time now."