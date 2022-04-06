Inmate dies in Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's custody

article

An inmate at the Santa Clara County Main Jail died in Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's custody, officials say.

The 58-year-old male inmate was booked in the jail on Monday by San Jose Police Department for a felony bench warrant on false imprisonment.

On Tuesday night, the sheriff's department said medical staff at the main jail were conducting a routinely scheduled medical assessment. At 11 p.m., the unnamed inmate was standing and alert, sheriff's officials said.

About 45 minutes later, the inmate was transported to a local hospital after officials said he suddenly experienced a medical emergency, where staff began life-saving measures.

By 12:36 a.m., medical staff pronounced the inmate dead.

Sheriff's officials said their preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play and that the inmate was housed alone before his medical emergency.

A joint investigation of the inmate's death is now underway. It involves the Santa Clara County district attorney's office, the sheriff's department, and the county coroner's office.

Officials are working to ensure the inmate's next of kin have been notified before releasing any further details.