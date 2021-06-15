Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 2:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 PM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Jared Kushner has book deal, publication expected in 2022

By Hillel Italie
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

NEW YORK - Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal.

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner's book will come out in early 2022. Kushner has begun working on the memoir, currently untitled, and is expected to write about everything from the Middle East to criminal justice reform to the administration's handling of the pandemic.

"His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration -- and the truth about what happened behind closed doors," Broadside announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The signing of Kushner comes during an ongoing debate within the book industry over which Trump officials, notably Trump himself, can be published without setting off a revolt at the publishing house. Thousands of Simon & Schuster employees and authors signed an open letter this spring condemning the publisher's decision to sign up former Vice President Mike Pence.

At a Simon & Schuster town hall in May, employees confronted CEO Jonathan Karp, who responded that he felt the company had a mission to hear opposing sides of political debates. He also said that he did not want to publish Trump because he didn't think the former president would write an honest book.
 