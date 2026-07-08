32 years later, Jenny Lin's parents keep memory alive through program and concert

The Brief To honor Jenny Lin, the 14-year-old Castro Valley girl who was murdered over 30 years ago, it all comes back to one of her favorite things: music. Her parents, Mei-Lian and John Lin, have worked to keep her memory alive through a free music summer education program. This opportunity allows young musicians to come together in Hayward and perform. The Jenny Lin Summer Concert will be held on Saturday at 6: 30 p.m. at Chabot College Performing Arts Complex.



To honor Jennifer Lin, the 14-year-old Castro Valley girl who was murdered over 30 years ago, it all comes back to one of her favorite pastimes, music.

Her parents, Mei-Lian and John Lin, have persistently worked to keep her memory alive through a free summer music education program. This opportunity allows young musicians to come together in Hayward and perform.

"She enjoyed playing music with friends. And in fact, she was playing music with friends on the day that we lost her," John Lin said in an interview. "It's just so devastating for any family to have to go through this."

This year, the Jenny Lin Summer Concert will be held on Saturday to memorialize this young girl’s legacy.

Who was Jenny Lin?

The backstory:

Jennifer, or Jenny, was a talented musician as she was skilled in her ability to play viola and piano.

With plans to attend UC Berkeley's academic talent development program, her goals were cut short when, two days after her birthday in May 1994, she was killed.

And decades later, her assailant still hasn't been found.

What came from this loss was a mission to keep her memory and music-loving spirit alive through The Jenny Lin Foundation, a charitable organization put together by Jenny’s family, loved ones, and community leaders.

Her parents’ hope is to promote child safety and youth music education through initiatives like scholarships for young musicians, safety awareness programs and a free youth music camp and concert.

Mei-Lian Lin said that Jenny believed music was the universal language, and if people all shared music it would make the world less conflicted.

"If she would have the opportunity to be here, Jenny will be the one that will be caring for people that she loved…" she said. "So we're continuing her legacy and her love for music by having the Jenny Lin Summer Music Program and the concert performance."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two undated photos of Jenny Lin. On the left is a school picture, and on the right is Jenny in her concert black.

Jenny Lin music program and concert

Why you should care:

The program aims to bring student musicians throughout the Bay Area together and help them build lasting friendships.

"We feel a big loss of this world not having her here today. So we are doing all the work that we believe Jenny would have wanted to do herself," said Mei-Lian Lin. "And we believe that she is looking on us from above and say, 'you know, mommy and daddy, please continue this work.’"

Her parents still hold hope that their daughter's case can be solved as they’ve remained in contact with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department’s investigative unit.

With the advancements in DNA technology, these developments could potentially lead to some resolution.

"Even any trace of, small trace of evidence could turn out to be the key of solving the case. So we're always keeping hope, "John Lin said, "In fact, our hope is getting larger and bigger, and we are optimistic that this case will be solved one day soon."

What you can do:

The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. on July 11 at the Chabot College Performing Arts Complex and will feature performances from middle and high school choir, orchestra and band students from across the Bay Area, according to the foundation’s website.

Reserve a free spot here . Find more details about Jenny’s story and the foundation’s goals at their website .