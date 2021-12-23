Jewish house of worship in San Jose goes up in flames, Torahs spared

The Chabad house, a Jewish place of study and worship, went up in flames this week, but fortunately, the Torahs were spared.

Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld, the executive director of The Chabad House in the Almaden neighborhood of San Jose, told KTVU that his group's synagogue was severely damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video showed a person walking into the carport area next to the building at 1088 Branham Lane about 1:30 a.m. and smoke starting to puff out shortly afterward, he described.

About 45 minutes later, the video shows the man walking away with smoke still in the background.

Ten minutes later, another man, or possibly the same man, walks by and pours what appears to be water on the smoke, Weinfeld said, adding that this person probably thought they were dousing the fire.

At 2:45 a.m., the video shows flames appearing and at 6:45 a.m. – nearly five hours later – a garbage truck driver sees the fire and calls 911, Weinfeld described.

The rabbi posted pictures of the damaged building, the school room and the study areas. He said the fire caused 100% loss and the flames ripped through the walls and the building's interior.

Thankfully, he said, that some holy books, including Torah scrolls, were recovered.

An arson investigator from fire department is investigating, he said. He would not speculate whether this was an intentional act of hate or not.

Chabad is an Orthodox Hasidic movement within Judaism and is best-known for its outreach activities. There are Chabad houses all over the world.

Weinfeld said a community member started a GoFundMe so that they can rebuild.

Ponti Manolides has already donated to the fund, writing on the fundraising page: "I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your synogogue; your congregation is in my prayers. I hope you will be able to rebuild quickly and feel supported by the Almaden community!"

What Weinfeld is focused on now is being grateful for the community's support and that no one was hurt.

"We just celebrated Chanukah," he said. "Where we celebrate our freedom and light over darkness. Everyone is happy to help and ready to build. "This will just make us stronger."

