Joe Betz, owner of House of Prime Rib, dies at 86

One of San Francisco's most storied restaurateurs, Joe Betz, died on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Betz was the owner of the House of Prime Rib, an eatery considered by many to be a San Francisco institution.

The Bavarian-born Betz came to San Francisco in 1962 at the age of 22. In the years that followed, he worked his way up from waiting tables to owning restaurants and nightclubs, most notably the House of Prime Rib, which he bought from owner Lou Balaski in 1985.

The House of Prime Rib opened its doors in 1949. Under Betz' guidance, the eatery on Van Ness Avenue became a destination for tourists and locals alike, known for its quality food, stiff drinks, and warm hospitality.

A generous spirit

Local perspective:

In addition to his status as a restaurateur, Betz was known for his philanthropic endeavors. For decades, he spent Christmas Eve serving prime rib dinners, free of charge, to thousands of people, in partnership with Glide Memorial Church in the Tenderloin, often joined by his family members.

"For more than 30 years, Joe and his family faithfully joined us in the GLIDE kitchen every Christmas Eve, serving their world-famous prime rib to unhoused and low-income San Franciscans. Through his generosity, more than 75,000 holiday meals have been shared with our community — nourishing both body and spirit," Gina Fromer, the president and CEO of Glide said in a press release.

Betz also partnered with the San Francisco 49ers starting in 1987 for "The Lineman's Dinner," an event to honor the players he thought were often overlooked in making the team into champions.

"House of Prime Rib is a San Francisco institution, and I'm saddened to hear of the passing of owner Joe Betz," Mayor Daniel Lurie posted on X (formerly Twitter). My condolences go out to his loved ones. His legacy will live on through this iconic restaurant and the joy it brings to our city."

A lifetime of service

The backstory:

Betz got his start in the food service industry in Munich, when he was still a teenager. When he came to San Francisco he waited tables at Hoffman's Grill, a diner on Market Street, which he eventually bought when he was just 28 years old, making him the city's youngest restaurateur, at the time. Hoffman's closed in 1984, and Betz went on to own a nightclub in the Transamerica Pyramid before taking ownership of the House of Prime Rib.

Betz stepped back from the business' daily operations several years ago. He is survived by his wife Marion, sons Michael and Steven, who have taken over the restaurant's operations, and his four grandchildren.