Man charged in John Beam killing found mentally incompetent for trial: judge

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The Brief Cedric Irving Jr., the man accused of the shooting death of beloved Oakland Coach John Beam, was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on murder charge, per the judge. The criminal case is still suspended. Coach Beam was shot on Nov. 13 at Laney College.



An Alameda County Superior Court Judge has found the man accused of fatally shooting beloved Oakland football coach John Beam mentally incompetent to stand trial on a murder charge, KTVU has confirmed.

Case remains suspended

What we know:

Coach Beam, 66, who spent more than two decades leading Laney College's football program after earlier coaching at Skyline High School, was shot and wounded on the Laney College campus at the Field House on Nov. 13. He would later die from his wounds.

The judge cited psychiatric evaluations of the suspect, Cedric Irving Jr., 27, in his decision to side with the Alameda County public defenders.

The criminal case was suspended in January pending Irving's psychological evaluation. The case remains suspended.

The suspect claimed he had killed Coach Beam because of "witchcraft" and that Beam was, "haunting his dreams and messing with his body." However, prosecutors argued his ability to coordinate a legal firearm transaction suggested "preplanning and competence" rather than mental instability.

Investigators said Irving had legally obtained a .22-caliber Walther handgun that was used in the killing. Court documents show he visited Elite Armory in Castro Valley on Oct. 15 to begin the legal transfer process.

A background check of Irving, by the California Department of Justice, showed he had no prior criminal history.

Laney College John Beam

Remembering Coach Beam

Beam, who would serve as the longtime athletic director at Laney College, touched many throughout the community. He was remembered as a trusted mentor to generations of young athletes.

Cedric Irving Jr., suspected of killing Laney College coach John Beam, appears in court on Dec. 16, 2025. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group)

Laney College head football coach John Beam. Photo: KTVU/2024

Cedric Irving, Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with the death of John Beam.