John Beam killing: Suspect passed background check to buy gun used in shooting

New information has emerged about how the suspect charged with killing Laney College Athletic Director John Beam obtained the weapon used in the case.

When Cedric Irving Jr., 27, was arrested, police said he had a .22-caliber Walther handgun registered in his name.

Source of gun revealed

What we know:

Investigators said in court documents obtained by KTVU that Irving went to Elite Armory in Castro Valley on Oct. 15, where he filled out paperwork to have the gun legally transferred to him.

The gun shop then submitted a dealer record of sale to the state Department of Justice, which conducted a background check on Irving, who has no criminal history.

Authorities said Irving waited the mandatory 10 days before picking up the weapon on Nov. 4, just nine days before he allegedly shot and killed Beam at Laney’s Field House on campus.

Suspect says Coach Beam was ‘haunting his dreams’

What they're saying:

Irving told police the killing was justified because Coach Beam had been using "witchcraft" on him and "haunting his dreams and messing with his body."

In court documents, an Alameda County district attorney’s inspector wrote that Irving’s mental state "will likely become a focal point of future court proceedings. Irving's ability to navigate the firearm transaction process will likely show a degree of preplanning and competence."

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said Irving’s actions appear more consistent with planning than instability.

"What he did in this case looks more like planning than mental chaos," Cardoza said. "Voodoo made me [do] it.’ I don't know a juror in Alameda County that's going to believe that story."

He added that it will be up to a jury to decide whether Irving knew right from wrong.

"It would strike some jurors —now wait a minute— he probably had that story about witchcraft concocted. That could well be part of his plan," Cardoza said.

In announcing charges against Irving, District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said she is reinstating mandatory minimum sentences for illegal gun possession.

Public Defender Brendon Woods, whose office represents Irving, said the policy does not apply because Irving legally owned the firearm. In a statement, Woods called the policy "reactionary" and said it "would not have prevented this from happening."

"This policy will not address the proliferation of guns nor our nation’s mental health crisis," he said.

Irving is scheduled to enter a plea on Tuesday.

