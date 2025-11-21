John Beam's family issues 1st statement in aftermath of tragedy

The family of John Beam, the legendary Oakland football coach who was shot and killed at Laney College last week, has issued their first statement in the aftermath of the tragedy.

What we know:

Beam, 66, was shot Nov. 14 in what investigators are calling a targeted incident. He later died from his wounds.

The family expressed their gratitude to the Oakland community, "for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support during this painful time. This past week has been unimaginable for our family, and the kind words and gestured have humbled and lifted us," their statement read.

"Not only was Coach Beam our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin, he was a coach, friend, father figure, and mentor to thousands who are left with a hole in their hearts, too," the family's statement said. "We know many are hurting and we honor the magnitude of your loss as well."

In addition, Beam's family acknowledged the family of the suspect in custody in connection with the fatal shooting. Cedric Irving Jr., 27, was charged with Beam's murder and made his first court appearance earlier this week. "We know they, too, are suffering, and we extend our hearts to them," the family said.

The family said Beam's memory will remind them of "unity, compassion, and strength."

"We are grateful to all who are standing with us. As we navigate our grief and seek peace, we thank you for honoring our family’s wishes for privacy," they said.

The closing line of the family's statement read: "In his words: ‘I believe in you so you can believe in yourself.’"

Laney College John Beam

The backstory:

Beam spent some 45 years shaping young athletes into leaders on and off the field. He and Laney College were featured in the Netflix series, "Last Chance U." He retired from coaching last year before taking a job as the college's athletic director.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Beam led his team to multiple championships at Oakland's Skyline High School.

A motive in this case has not been disclosed, but a law-enforcement source told KTVU that Irving had accused Beam of using "witchcraft" on him, though that detail was not fully explained. Irving is being held at the behavioral health unit at Santa Rita Jail.

In court, police said Irving would loiter on campus. The San Francisco Chronicle had spoke with Irving's brother. He said Irving had played football at Skyline but that it was after Beam's time at the high school.

What's next:

Beam's family and friends filled the first few rows of the courtroom. An Alameda County Superior Court judge has set the next court date for Dec. 16. Irving is expected to enter a plea then since he did not at his initial court appearance.