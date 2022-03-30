Joshua Tree park climber's death linked to 'old equipment'

article

A regular climber died from falling 80-feet while rock climbing in the Sheep Pass Area at Joshua Tree National Park, National Park Services said.

The climber was identified as Tina Lynn Fiori, a 51-year-old resident of Riverside County, park officials said.

"Our hearts go out to Ms. Fiori's family and friends during this extremely painful time," said Park Superintendent, David Smith, in a press release on Tuesday.

Riverside County deputies are still investigating the cause of the fall. But a witness, Matt Himmelstein, told Desert Sun, was a "victim of old equipment".

Himmelstein told the Desert Sun that the nylon webbing Fiori used to run through her safety rope was left by someone who has previously climbed the same route. The nylon webbing broke which resulted in Fiori's falling, according to Desert Sun.

Fiori's death was the second reported climbing fatality at the Joshua Tree National Park, according to Desert Sun.