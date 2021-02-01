Judge in Vegas: 2 to stay in US custody in Capitol riot case

article

A judge in Nevada ordered two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol to remain in federal custody while they're transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.

Tennessee resident Ronald Sandlin sobbed loudly Monday and at one point blurted out, "Judge, have mercy on me."

In separate hearings the judge declared Sandlin and Nathan DeGrave of Las Vegas dangers to the public. The defendants will be asked in Washington to enter pleas to obstruction, unlawful entry and violence on Capitol grounds charges.