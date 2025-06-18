List: Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area this week

The Brief Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday commemorates the official end of slavery in the U.S.



Juneteenth, a celebration honoring a pivotal moment in American history, has several events celebrating the day in the Bay Area. Below is a list of some this week.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is an annual celebration commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and told enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended, and they were free. This was two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

One hundred and sixty years later, Americans continue to celebrate the holiday, which is now federally reserved as of 2021 by the 117th U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden.

Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day.