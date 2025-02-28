Meet the interpreter working in 'shadow' of star Giants' outfielder Jung Hoo Lee

His name won't come up in the batting order, and he'll likely never record a stat for the San Francisco Giants, but still, you may have seen him on the field.

If you ask most people within the organization, they'll say Justin Han's presence in the Giants clubhouse is unmatched.

Han has served as star outfielder, Jung Hoo Lee's interpreter, since Lee arrived in the U.S. for spring training from Korea last February knowing very little English.

Everyone from ballpark ushers to ace pitcher Logan Webb, smiled and laughed when Han's name was brought up, happy to speak about him.

Prior to sitting down with KTVU, Han had never been interviewed without Lee.

"When he first showed up, he was the most happy, smiley guy you could possibly be around, and he brings it every day," Webb, a pitcher for the Giants, said.

Hans path to the Major League

The backstory:

For Han, a lifelong sports fan, his role with Lee and the Giants is a dream job. But like the players in the clubhouse, his job in didn't happen overnight.

"I did actually dream of coming to the major leagues and translating, but there aren't many Korean players coming over here," Han said. "It's hard to meet one. I was really lucky."

Han worked as an interpreter for a volleyball team in Korea before getting a job with the Korean Baseball Organization where he was an interpreter for Eric Fedde.

Fedde, who spoke highly of Han, shared an agency with Lee.

Soon after Lee signed with the Giants, Han started working with him.

Critical Trust

Dig deeper:

Han’s relationship and the trust shared between him and Lee are critical on and off the field.

"I’m the bridge between Jung and the players so it’s really important," Han said. "I am his shadow."

Lee relies on Han to translate everything from coaches' messages to daily schedules and most things off the field.

"I’m not a big help on the field," Han said. "He’s a baseball player, and he knows way better than baseball for me, just the translation, he needs when he’s talking to the coaches."

Off the field relationship

On the field, Han and Lee are all business, but off of it they rely on each other, since both are more than 5,600 miles from friends and family.

"He's one of the closest friends I have," Lee said through his interpreter, Han. "Justin and I are here, just the two of us, so we spend a lot of time off the field together."

The two are always together. Where Lee is, Han isn't far behind.

Webb described Han as another one of the guys.

Han rides on the team bus, was required, like Lee, to complete rookie duties in their first season, and participates in off-the-field bonding -- most recently laser tag.

And it's easy to tell why.

It didn't take long for Han and Lee's senses of humor to come out during a conversation with KTVU.

We asked Lee about his favorite memory with Han.

Lee answered in Korean, but Han paused before translating, looking at Lee with a look of "are you serious?'

"Tell them, say it," Lee said in English.

Reluctantly, Han told Lee's ‘favorite’ memory.

"I came out of anesthesia last season for my shoulder surgery. The surgery was long," Lee said through Han. "I had to go to the restroom to pee, I went into the restroom with Justin, I found out that I couldn't aim right. I peed on Justin's shoe."

Lee did buy Han new shoes.

According to Han the two pull pranks on each other frequently, though he did say Lee pulls more.

"It kind of lightens up the day, you know," Han said. "It makes the day for us."

The future

Despite all the jokes behind the scenes, and being everywhere Lee is, Han has remained in the shadows publicly, and hopes to keep it that way for as long as Lee needs him.

"In the end, when Jung Hoo has a successful career, I would like to say that I'm not gonna take credit for it because I'm just doing my job, and he's doing his job and I like to keep it that way."