Jury convicts man of assault and mayhem following Tenderloin attack

By Pete Young
Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - A 21-year-old San Francisco man was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem after a man was stabbed 11 times in the Tenderloin district, prosecutors said Friday.   

The victim left a bar in the 400 block of Ellis Street on Feb. 16, 2023, and encountered a group of individuals including Rice, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.   

There was a quarrel and Rice stabbed the victim repeatedly including a large cut to his face that resulted in permanent scarring, prosecutors said.   

The charge of mayhem is defined as inflicting great bodily injury and personally using a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney's office.   

Rice faces eight years in state prison.  

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14.
 