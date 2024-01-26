Jury convicts man of assault and mayhem following Tenderloin attack

A 21-year-old San Francisco man was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem after a man was stabbed 11 times in the Tenderloin district, prosecutors said Friday.

The victim left a bar in the 400 block of Ellis Street on Feb. 16, 2023, and encountered a group of individuals including Rice, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

There was a quarrel and Rice stabbed the victim repeatedly including a large cut to his face that resulted in permanent scarring, prosecutors said.

The charge of mayhem is defined as inflicting great bodily injury and personally using a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney's office.

Rice faces eight years in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

