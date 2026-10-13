Jury selection in corruption trial against former Oakland mayor, Duongs
OAKLAND, Calif. - Jury selection begins Tuesday in the federal bribery and corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and executives from the city's recycling contractor.
Bribery and corruption allegations
What they're saying:
Federal prosecutors allege that Thao shared insider information with the Duong family, accepted political benefits, and participated in an illegal pay-to-play scheme connected to California Waste Solutions, Oakland's curbside recycling provider.
The seated jury could hear testimony from as many as 68 witnesses in the case against Thao and recycling executives David and Andy Duong.
Recent court filings detail allegations of secret recordings, payments intended to influence local politics, and concerted efforts to hide damaging information.
Not guilty plea
The other side:
Thao and her co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Source: Information for this story comes from court filings and prior KTVU reporting.