Jury selection in corruption trial against former Oakland mayor, Duongs

The Brief Jury selection marks the start of the federal corruption trial for former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Prosecutors allege Thao engaged in a pay-to-play scheme involving California Waste Solutions executives David and Andy Duong. Up to 68 witnesses could be called to testify as court filings reveal allegations of secret recordings and political influence payments.



Jury selection begins Tuesday in the federal bribery and corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and executives from the city's recycling contractor.

Bribery and corruption allegations

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors allege that Thao shared insider information with the Duong family, accepted political benefits, and participated in an illegal pay-to-play scheme connected to California Waste Solutions, Oakland's curbside recycling provider.

The seated jury could hear testimony from as many as 68 witnesses in the case against Thao and recycling executives David and Andy Duong.

Recent court filings detail allegations of secret recordings, payments intended to influence local politics, and concerted efforts to hide damaging information.

Not guilty plea

The other side:

Thao and her co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges.