'Justice for KitKat': SF supervisor holds rally for autonomous vehicle regulation

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder on Tuesday called for self-driving cars, also known as autonomous vehicles, to be regulated after the death of KitKat, a beloved bodega cat in the city's Mission District.

‘Justice for KitKat’

Fielder, the District 9 Supervisor who represents the Mission, introduced a resolution calling on the state legislature and the governor to give counties a say in whether autonomous vehicles like Waymo can operate.

As it stands now, self-driving car companies are regulated by the Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Public Utilities Commission.

Fielder held a ‘Justice For KitKat’ rally at Randa's Market, where the tabby cat was struck and killed by a Waymo. Both the cat's owner and Waymo confirmed the cat's death to KTVU.

"The future of autonomous vehicles should be decided by people, not tech oligarchs and their politicians," Fielder said at the rally.

Waymo's ‘testing grounds’

On social media, Fielder said the cat's loss was devastating but that "this isn't just about technology – it's about democracy." She said this tragic incident brings up the larger question of whether "Big Tech" should be able to use neighborhoods as testing grounds for their technologies.

"Untold amounts of data collected on us, for unknown purposes. Thousands of jobs threatened. Ecosystems and communities abroad exploited by mining companies for precious metals. And what is most concerning to me – the displacement of public transportation and political will to tax billionaires and corporations to FUND public transportation," Fielder said.

"The fate of autonomous vehicles has been decided behind closed doors in Sacramento, largely by politicians in the pockets of Big Tech and tech billionaires," Fielder added.

Cat's owner speaks

"I'm not a politician. I don't know anything about legislation. I just hope and pray that these cars will be safer for animals and humans," Mike Zeidan, Kitkat's owner said for the first time.

San Jose State Prof. Ahmed Banafa told KTVU a patchwork of regulations could drive self-driving car companies out of California.

No comment from Waymo

Waymo declined to comment on Fielder's proposed resolution.