SF bodega cat struck and killed by Waymo, store owner says

San Francisco's Mission District is mourning the loss of a beloved Bodega cat after he was allegedly killed by a Waymo autonomous vehicle this week.

A sidewalk memorial with flowers and candy is now up for 'KitKat' the gray tabby.

KitKat was the pet mascot of Randa's Market on 16th Street.

The market's owner told KTVU that KitKat was struck and killed by the Waymo on Monday. The animal was rushed to the veterinarian but did not make it.

The cat's owner said he is grateful for all the love and support the community is showing around the loss of KitKat.

KTVU has reached out to Waymo for a statement but has not yet heard back.