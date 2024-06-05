Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Bay Area on Wednesday for campaign fundraisers and was met by protesters during her visit.

Harris's first stop was Oakland for a private fundraising event at a home in the Rockridge neighborhood. At around 11:30 a.m., dozens of protesters descended upon Manchester and Ocean View drives demanding that the U.S. government cut ties with Israel amid the country's war with Hamas.

Wednesday's protest was led by the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC), which held another rally in San Francisco where Harris is slated to attend a campaign reception hosted by Manny’s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ San Francisco police stand by as Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to arrive for a fundraiser at The Chapel in the Mission. June 5, 2024

"Vice President Harris has touted herself an advocate for women’s health, racial justice, and democracy against the threat of the far right, but continues to give full political, economic, and military backing to the racist and apartheid Israeli government that has killed tens of thousands of women and children," said Lara Kiswani, executive director of (AROC). "Vice President Harris cannot expect to fundraise and campaign in our backyard without facing residents who’ve been working tirelessly to end this war and defeat fascism at home and abroad."

At the protest in Oakland, police lined the streets while demonstrators chanted and held signs condemning Vice President Harris for not using her political power to help end U.S. support for Israel. The scene in San Francisco, outside The Chapel on Valencia Street where Manny's is hosting Harris, heated up as protesters faced off with police officers. Video from the ground indicated officers getting their zip ties ready.