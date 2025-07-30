Kamala Harris finally answers whether she's running for California governor

The Brief Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced that she will not make a bid to replace term-limited Gov. Newsom. "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris said in a statement. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."



After months of speculation, Kamala Harris has officially ruled out a run for California governor.

The answer is no

Harris, the former vice president who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, said after deep reflection she has decided not to enter the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris said in a statement. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

She continued, "We must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook. For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office."

Many of Harris’ supporters and critics believed she would have had stronger odds running for governor than mounting a third presidential campaign.

Had she entered the race, Harris would have brought an unmatched résumé in California politics, having served as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator, and vice president.

The race to replace Newsom is already crowded, with top contenders including former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Though Harris is sitting out the gubernatorial race, she made clear she isn’t stepping away from politics. She said she plans to stay engaged and help galvanize the Democratic Party.

Harris has already made history as the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Kamal Harris' full statement

What they're saying:

"Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear.

I am a devout public servant, and from the earliest days of my career, I have believed that the best way I could make a difference in people’s lives and fight for a better future was to improve the system from within. And it has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation—as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President.

In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.

I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service—service to their communities and to our nation. At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.

For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.

In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight."

