Kamala Harris returns to Oakland, reflects on roots, urges political engagement

Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her hometown Tuesday evening, drawing a packed crowd to the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts as part of a national tour promoting her new book, "107 Days."

Harris, who was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley, was greeted with a standing ovation. Friends and family were in attendance, including her husband, Doug Emhoff, and Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

Rep. Lateefah Simon with Kamala Harris at the former vice president's book tour at Oakland's Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts. March 3, 2026.

In a conversation moderated by East Bay U.S. Representative Lateefah Simon, Harris credited the East Bay community with shaping her leadership style and commitment to challenging injustice.

Her book chronicles her abbreviated 2024 presidential campaign after President Joe Biden stepped aside.

Several attendees said they felt encouraged by her message.

"Not to give up hope with the current administration, and she called it out that we are in times like we've never experienced before," said Diane Heinze of Oakland.

"More than anything, her honesty," Lowe said. "I think people in the United States are thirsty for that," said Pamela Lowe of Gilroy.

Supporters said her return carried symbolic weight.

"I think that’s part of the inspiration she brings to so many people," said Chris Blair of Alameda. "She’s a hometown girl, for everybody across the nation. She really is somebody to look up to for young women around the world."

"It brings tears to my eyes," said Kay Blair of Alameda. "It’s important. I was thrilled to be able to be here."

Criticism of Trump and call to action

Harris also weighed in on current events, criticizing Trump over U.S. military strikes on Iran and calling the war unauthorized. She also condemned immigration enforcement operations in major cities like Minneapolis.

"I've been feeling a little hopeless recently as a young woman of color in this administration, and it's just so nice to hear somebody from my city, another woman of color and hearing the hope that she has for the future," said Claire Kelly of Oakland.

Throughout the event, Harris emphasized the importance of civic engagement, urging supporters to check their voter registration and get involved in campaigns ahead of the midterm elections.

"What stood out for me right now is the call to action that we really need to mobilize and get registered to vote not only as women, but as minorities," said Amanda Harrison of Vallejo. "We need to get out there and not be afraid to make our voices heard and not be afraid to challenge the regime."

Harris said she has been traveling the country listening to voters, particularly young people, and using her platform to amplify their voices. She did not address whether she plans to make a presidential run in 2028.

Asked if she would support a future run, Katina Smith of Hayward said, "I haven’t thought about it, but if she does, I will support her."

