Kidnapping, carjacking victim tells police armed suspects drove him around, dropped him off in Oakland

San Francisco Police Department are investigating a kidnapping, carjacking that occurred in the Ingleside neighborhood over the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a kidnapping July 3 at 1 a.m. at 1200 Ocean Avenue. When they arrived, a friend of the victim had told police that he had been kidnapped.

Nearly two hours later, Oakland police notified SFPD that they had the victim. SFPD said they met with the victim and he told them at around 12:10 a.m. he was approached by suspects in his car on Ocean Ave. The victim told police they brandished firearms and demanded money.

Two suspects then entered the vehicle and drove away with the victim inside. The victim told police he was driven around to different locations before ending up in Oakland. He was then told to get out of his own vehicle.

The vehicle has not been recovered. Police said the victim was not injured during his ordeal.

There have been no arrests in this case. Police did not provide suspect descriptions or further information about the stolen car.

If you have information regarding this incident, you should contact police at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.