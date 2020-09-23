Kings Canyon, Yosemite parks reopen as air quality improves

article

Kings Canyon National Park reopened to visitors on Wednesday and Yosemite National Park will welcome back visitors on Friday as air quality improves.

Both parks closed last week when smoke from a massive wildfire created hazardous air quality.

Park officials said air quality is projected to be in the moderate to unhealthy range for sensitive groups over the next few days.

A park spokeswoman says Yosemite will reopen visitor services in stages throughout the weekend.

Portions of the park may close if smoke affects the air quality. The Creek Fire that started Sept. 4 is the sixth-largest wildfire in state history.