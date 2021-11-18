Kristin Evans, victim in alleged assault by Zac Stacy, asks for help in finding ex-NFL player

Kristin Evans, the victim of an alleged assault by former NFL running back Zac Stacy, urged the public to call the authorities if they see the ex- New York Jets and St. Louis Rams player.

Evans, who posted the gut-wrenching video on her Instagram, posted another video on social media thanking people for their support and alleged that Stacy’s friends are hiding him.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has continued to support me in this ordeal. He’s still not apprehended. I don’t know why. His friends are hiding him," she said. "Please, if you know anything, contact your local authorities if you see him. He drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021.

"Please, again, if you see him or you know of any location that he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities.

A video of the incident, which surfaced Wednesday, appears to show Stacy beating Evans – who is his ex-girlfriend – at a Florida home.

Oakland police said responding officers were at the scene "within two minutes" and Stacy had fled the scene.

"Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and were able to determine a domestic violence battery had taken place and that the suspect, Zackary Stacy, had fled the scene," Oakland police said. "Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy’s arrest."

Oakland police said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tried to capture Stacy because he was out of Oakland authorities’ jurisdiction, but the former NFL player had fled the state.

"Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges," authorities said.

According to TMZ Sports , Stacy is facing two felonies – aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The aggravated battery charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years and the criminal mischief carries a sentence of up to 5 years.

The video in question is chilling.

The woman can be heard begging for him to stop as a 5-month-old looks on from a seat on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body-slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, left before police arrived, and the woman said she visited the hospital after the incident and had bumps and bruises, the report said.

Stacy's agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

