Survivors of fatal Lake Tahoe boating accident were wearing life jackets, officials say

The Brief The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team said the two survivors were wearing life jackets. The other eight passengers died in the Lake Tahoe boating accident. It's unclear if they were wearing flotation devices. The tragic incident happened during rough weather.



Two survivors of a deadly boating accident on Lake Tahoe were wearing life jackets at the time of their rescue, officials confirmed.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team said the survivors were among 10 passengers aboard a boat that capsized last Saturday amid sudden, rough weather that brought fierce winds and waves up to 8 feet high.

The other eight passengers died.

Birthday boat ride

What we know:

The group was out on the waters celebrating a birthday and was caught off guard when conditions on the lake suddenly changed.

Five of the victims were from Northern California, and three were from Upstate New York.

According to the coroner, most of the victims were in their 60s and 70s.

Four of the victims were members of the same family.

Who were the victims?

Dig deeper:

The birthday trip was for Paula Bozinovich, 71, of Redwood City, family spokesperson Sam Singer said. Her husband, Terry Pickles, 73, and son, Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco, were also on board and died.

Singer said the family's uncle, Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln, Calif., was also killed.

The others were friends on the boat. They were identified as Timothy O’Leary, 71, from Auburn, Calif; Theresa Giullari, 66, from Honeoye, NY; James Guck, 69, from Honeoye, NY; and Stephen Lindsay, 63, from Springwater, NY.

"We are devastated by this tragedy," Josh Pickles' widow, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, said in a statement. "No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe."

Josh Pickles was the global head of strategic sourcing and procurement, within the finance team at DoorDash, where he worked for seven years.

In a statement, DoorDash CFO Ravi Inukonda said the company is "heartbroken" about its "beloved colleague."

He said that Josh Pickles was an "inspiration" to his team, and brought a "contagious spirit that lifted those around him."

He also shared that Josh Pickles had a daughter.

Josh Pickles and Sugar-Carlsgaard were married in 2023, according to an online wedding registry.

A photographer shared photos of the pair from the wedding in Colorado.

The 27-foot Chris-Craft vessel capsized on Saturday evening in the lake near D.L. Bliss State Park.

The family told KTVU that the boat was owned by Josh Pickles.

The boating accident occurred during an unusual summer thunderstorm that brought strong wind gusts and forceful waves to Lake Tahoe.

Video from Saturday shows powerful storm conditions.