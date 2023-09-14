Landmark Cliff House restaurant reopening in 2024

The world-famous Cliff House restaurant is set to make its return in 2024, with a rejuvenated experience.

The National Park Service, responsible for overseeing the property, has granted a 20-year lease of the premises to Sutro Lands End Partners, LLC.

"We are excited to maintain this public space and invite a new operator to provide a dining experience that is loved by our community" said David Smith, General Superintendent for Golden Gate National Recreation Area. "We are absolutely grateful to our community for their support and patience during the extended vacancy and look forward to working with this new partner on public offerings at this iconic site."

The reopening is long-awaited since the onset of the pandemic forced the closure of the Cliff House restaurant.

Sutro Lands End Partners, LLC plans to make improvements over the next year, with a reopening targeted for sometime in 2024.

The new operators intend to conduct public meetings to gauge the vision for the future of the Cliff House.

"Our goal is to make this beloved icon into a place that welcomes all San Franciscans and all those who love San Francisco," the group said.