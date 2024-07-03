Eviction attempt turns into standoff in San Francisco

Officers attempting to evict a man from a home in San Francisco's Buena Vista neighborhood on Wednesday became involved in a standoff.

Officers arrived at a home around 10 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Alpine Terrace.

A man at the home refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Swarms of officers and several tactical teams filled the area and blocked off the streets.

San Francisco SWAT teams surround a Buena Vista neighborhood after a man facing eviction barricaded himself inside a home. July 3, 2024

Officers used bullhorns, asking the barricaded man to come to the window and saying they wanted to help him. It’s unclear if officers intend to go into the home and get the suspect.

In similar cases, officers have waited outside, trying to deescalate the situation until the subject is ready to turn themselves in.