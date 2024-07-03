Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Eviction attempt turns into standoff in San Francisco

By and
Updated  July 3, 2024 12:40pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Facing eviction, suspect in San Francisco standoff

A barricaded suspect, who is facing eviction, is in a standoff with San Francisco police.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Officers attempting to evict a man from a home in San Francisco's Buena Vista neighborhood on Wednesday became involved in a standoff.

Officers arrived at a home around 10 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Alpine Terrace.

A man at the home refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Swarms of officers and several tactical teams filled the area and blocked off the streets.

Image 1 of 2

San Francisco SWAT teams surround a Buena Vista neighborhood after a man facing eviction barricaded himself inside a home. July 3, 2024 

Officers used bullhorns, asking the barricaded man to come to the window and saying they wanted to help him. It’s unclear if officers intend to go into the home and get the suspect.

In similar cases, officers have waited outside, trying to deescalate the situation until the subject is ready to turn themselves in.