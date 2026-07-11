King tides bring high water levels to Larkspur, sparking sea level rise concerns

The Brief While the current projected tidal levels are not expected to flood homes, local residents report noticing higher water elevations than normal for this time of year. Long-term solutions to combat the ongoing tidal flooding will require permanent, highly expensive infrastructure changes The king tides are expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week.



High water levels from a current spate of summer king tides are raising concerns among Larkspur residents who view the unusual summer flooding as a sign of sea level rise.

While the current projected tidal levels are not expected to flood homes, local residents report noticing higher water elevations than normal for this time of year.

Long-term solutions to combat the ongoing tidal flooding will require permanent, highly expensive infrastructure changes, including raising homes to meet new water-level standards.

Summer king tides are raising water levels along the Larkspur Boardwalk, prompting residents to note that summer flooding is exceedingly unusual and driven by more than just the moon's gravity.

Sea level rise contributing to high tides, neighbors say

Local perspective:

While the projected water levels are not likely to flood any homes, neighbors in the area say that sea level rise is actively contributing to the higher tides.

Linda Ricli, a resident of 33 years, said she has noticed an increase over the past year.

"I'm not sure it's been grossly significant, but definitely [in particular] this July, I've seen some higher tides than I would normally have anticipated," Ricli said.

Neighbor Zach Alva noted that while the frequency of king tides may remain the same, the overall water elevation is rising over time. Other residents accept the conditions as a byproduct of living in the area.

"I would say it's manageable most of the time, but it generally subsides down pretty fast," resident Alex Anton said. "So, it doesn’t last long but sometimes, yeah, we can't use the boardwalk."

Major reconstruction projects in the area now require that sea level rise be taken into consideration.

Alva pointed out that newer construction must be built higher in anticipation of rising water levels, noting one local home built to the old standard sits about 18 inches lower than a neighboring house.

King tides to continue through weekend

What's next:

Ricli added that nearly anyone who owns property along the boardwalk plans to raise their homes as high as they are able to.

Though temporary measures like pumps have been used to manage the tidal flooding that has occurred for decades, residents recognize that long-term sea level rise will require a more drastic response.

"But in the long haul, with sea level rise, that's like throwing a firecracker against the sun," Ricli said. "What will need to be done will be permanent and it will be exceedingly expensive. I think it's all related to the environmental changes, melting of the icebergs. It also has to do with how the waterways are being managed."

The king tides are expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week.