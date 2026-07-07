Legendary Bay Area high school coach, hall of famer, Gene Nakamura dies

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The Brief Eugene Nakamura coached Berkeley High School's girls basketball team for about quarter of a century. During his tenure, the team won two state titles and seven NorCal titles. Coach Nakamura died on July 4.



A beloved and legendary Bay Area coach who touched the lives of generations of students, has died, triggering heartfelt tributes to a man described as an inspiring teacher, a powerful mentor and an icon.

What we know:

Longtime Berkeley High girls basketball coach Eugene Nakamura died on July 4, from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of blood cancer, according to his family.

He was 81 years old.

Coach Nakamura's legacy

Nakamura worked in the Berkeley Unified School District for more than 35 years and is widely credited for building Berkeley High's girls basketball program during his tenure as coach, which lasted from 1983 to 2007.

"In that time, he built one of the strongest programs in the State," his son Wade Nakamura shared with KTVU in an email.

He won two state titles and seven NorCal titles and was inducted into the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

"He helped over 100 girls play collegiate basketball," the son said.

Perhaps just as impactful was his father’s role off the court.

Eugene Nakamura was also a classroom teacher and taught almost every grade level from first grade up.

On Facebook, former student Linnette Robinson said she was a student in the first class Nakamura taught.

What they're saying:

"He taught us about other cultures with ease. He was a phenomenal teacher and coach… He didn't treat one student better than the other," Robinson wrote. "He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. The lessons learned from him in each of his positions of a lifetime is expansive."

His work as an educator would expand to administrative roles, primarily at the middle school level.

It was at Willard Middle School in Berkeley in the 1980s that Nakamura would first start coaching school basketball. Not long after that, his journey took him to Berkeley High to coach its girls' basketball team, according to his son.

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He remained an administrator at Longfellow and Willard middle schools in the 90s until his retirement in 2006.

Teacher first

Eugene Nakamura approached coaching with a consummate teacher’s attitude.

"He always considered himself a teacher first and coach second. To him, those roles went hand in hand," Wade Nakamura explained. "It was his advantage as a teacher/coach. His ability to communicate with the kids and understand each kid and the various backgrounds/experiences they came from."

He said at Berkeley High, his father laid the foundation of the girls' basketball program by building it around respect, responsibility, teamwork, fundamentals and hard work.

"Everyone, including the entire coaching staff, being held accountable for the high standards my Dad set," the son shared.

Tributes to Coach Nak

And it resonated with the countless players who were coached by Gene Nakamura, also lovingly known as Coach Nak to many.

Erica Webster called her former coach a legend and one of the all-time greatest coaches in Northern California.

"Coach Nak helped shape me into the woman I am today. He believed in us, challenged us, pushed us beyond what we thought we were capable of, and taught lessons that extended far beyond the basketball court," Webster wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the Berkeley Unified School District issued a statement saying Nakamura built Berkeley High's girls basketball to become "one of California’s most respected public-school programs."

And the district celebrated his expansive and powerful legacy.

"Through his discipline, consistency, humility, and deep commitment to young people, Coach Nakamura shaped generations of students and helped them understand the value of preparation, teamwork, resilience, and trust," the district said. "His influence will continue to live on in the many students, athletes, colleagues, and families he touched throughout the Berkeley High and Berkeley Unified community."

Following dad's footsteps

For Wade Nakamura, his father’s profound impact on young people is what led him to become a coach himself.

"I followed right in his footsteps and became a teacher," the son said, adding that he's now entering his 32nd year in the Cupertino Union School District, and has spent almost 30 years in the Central Coast Section, 23 years coaching girls and five years coaching boys.

He recalled a monumentally special moment and a highlight of his career during his first year as head coach at Homestead High School in Cupertino, when he got to coach a NorCal finals game right before his dad and his Yellowjackets team took to the court at Sacramento's Arco Arena.

"Had to be one of the first and only times a Father and Son both coached in a NorCal Finals in the same Arena in the same year," the son recalled.

He said his two older sisters were also influenced by their dad, who coached them in the Asian basketball church leagues when they were younger.

"My Dad's competitive fire and love for the teaching of fundamentals were instilled in us at a young age," Wade Nakamura shared, noting all three kids went on to play basketball at a high level.

They bonded with their father during their workouts and with their shared passion for the game.

"We were always in the gym with him, that's how our family gained the love of basketball," Wade Nakamura said.

Legendary Berkeley High coach Eugene Nakamura with his family. (Wade Nakamura)

Life began in an internment camp

Dig deeper:

Born in Colorado, Eugene Nakamura’s life began within the confined walls of an internment camp.

His family would later move to Berkeley where he was raised.

Nakamura would become a Yellowjacket himself, graduating in 1962 at the school where he would leave a lasting legacy.

Eugene Nakamura graduated from Berkeley High in 1962. (Berkeley Unified School District)

Love of his life

61 years ago, he married a woman who would stand by his side as a pillar of strength and support to tee him up for success.

(Wade Nakamura)

"My Mom was the love of his life," the son said. "She is the one who allowed my Dad with unwavering support to coach all those years. Anyone who coaches knows how much time away from your own family it takes to truly be successful."

The family remembered the man who was an avid fisherman, loved his dogs, and was "a jack of all trades," skilled in talents ranging from carpentry to plumbing and mechanics.

Eugene Nakamura loved his dogs. (Wade Nakamura)

Outpouring of tributes

Wade Nakamura said he’s received an outpouring of tributes from people who have shared how his father had helped shape their lives.

To his family, Coach Nakamura was a source of inspiration and pride, someone who taught them how to live a life with confidence and humility, one that made you a winner regardless of the scoreboard.

Life principles

"Always had respect for everyone and always taught us to leave better than you found it. At the end of the day, it is about the relationships you build. You do it the right way, then great things will happen," Wade detailed.

The way his father lived set the standards for the way others around him wanted to live.

"Be gracious in victory and defeat. Care about others, no matter if they worked on the frontlines or behind the scenes, they were all equally important," the son shared.

To his former players, they’re remembering a man who built and lifted them up to achieve success both on and off the court.

"Thank you, Coach, for believing in me, for demanding excellence, and for helping mold my character," #15 Forever, Erica Webster said in her tribute to her late coach. "Your legacy will never be forgotten."

Eugene Nakamura being honored at a Golden State Valkyries game in San Francisco. (Wade Nakamura)

Eugene Nakamura on a fishing trip. He was an avid fisherman, his family said. (Wade Nakamura)

Eugene Nakamura with his family. (Wade Nakamura)

Among his hobbies, Eugene Nakamura loved to fish. (Wade Nakamura)