LeRonne Armstrong trailing in race for Oakland seat, Bas behind in votes for Alameda County supervisor

Though all the votes have yet to be counted, East Bay voters are keeping an eye on the races for several seats, including the Oakland City Council At-Large position, and a spot on the Alameda County Supervisor's Board.

As of Thursday morning, California legislative district director Rowena Brown had a 10-point lead over former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, with six other candidates trailing behind them, to fill the slot left open by Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.

And Emeryville Councilman John Bauters was leading in the race for the District 5 Alameda County supervisor against Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, 53% to 47%.

And in the most-watched East Bay races that have yet to be finalized, early returns show that the recalls of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price were ahead with 65% of the vote.

Bas addressed the recall on social media on Wednesday, outlining what would happen if Thao is indeed recalled – assuming she retains her post as city council president.

She said that the registrar of voters must certify the election by Dec. 5 and the city could then declare the election results by Dec. 17.

If the recall passes, the council president will serve as mayor until a special election that is within 120 days of the vacancy.

Fox News is predicting the recalls were successful, but the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis said with only 23% of the votes counted, it’s too soon to call.