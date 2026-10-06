List: Leslie's Pool Supplies store closures in the Bay Area as company files for bankruptcy

The Brief The company has filed voluntary petitions for prearranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which the company hopes will allow them to emerge from bankruptcy in early 2027. As part of company restructuring, Leslie's will decrease its retail footprint by closing stores as it navigates bankruptcy. Eight stores have closed in the Bay Area.



Leslie's Inc., which operates pool and spa supplies stores around the U.S., announced this week that it's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closing 76 stores, including many in the Bay Area.

The company has filed voluntary petitions for prearranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which the company hopes will allow them to emerge from bankruptcy in early 2027.

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Big picture view:

As part of company restructuring, Leslie's will decrease its retail footprint by closing stores as it navigates bankruptcy.

"Leslie’s remains fully operational and committed to serving customers without interruption, including through its physical stores and digital platforms," the company said in a statement. "As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen operating performance, Leslie’s continues to evaluate opportunities to better align its store network with customer demand and long-term business objectives."

The company reiterated this week that it will continue normal business operations during the bankruptcy process.

Local perspective:

The stores below have closed as of this week, according to the company's bankruptcy filing.

Leslie's Pool Supplies closures in the Bay Area

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – Pittsburg

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – Mountain View

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – Novato

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – Walnut Creek

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – San Ramon

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – Fremont

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – San Jose

Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – Concord

Other California closures

The company has also closed stores in other parts of California, including Encinitas, Selma, Santa Barbara, Lake Forest, Paso Robles, Davis, San Diego, Los Banos, Granada Hills, La Crescenta, Tustin, Ramona, Tulare, Diamond Bar, Chatsworth, Palm Desert, Cerritos, Montebello and Fresno.

Leslie's was founded in 1963, opening its first location in North Hollywood.

The company is headquartered in Arizona.