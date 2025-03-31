VTA riders relieved some light rail service restored

VTA light rail service was partially restored in the South Bay after a strike shut down service for weeks.

VTA riders relieved

Why you should care:

While the contract dispute that brought transit workers to the picket line remains unresolved, passengers were much happier on Monday. The service shutdown during the 17-day worker strike was a real hardship for riders who didn't have good options for getting around.

Passenger Anthony Garcia was ecstatic when he saw light rail trains running.

"I saw the light rail, and I was like, yes! I was so happy for it," Garcia said.

Garcia had been dreading the big Uber expense he thought he was facing on his way to visit family.

"I was like, I'm going to spend all this money in the Uber going there and then coming back. It's horrible," he said.

Copper theft

What we know:

First, the Orange Line resumed service, going from the Alum Rock Transit Center to Mountain View. Then Blue Line service was partially restored from downtown San Jose to Baypointe.

Officials said copper theft slowed them down.

"We are diligently working on getting the rest of the service up because there are repairs to do. There are inspections to do. "It's a much more complex process than just putting buses on the road," VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said.

Bus service was fully restored Friday after a judge put an end to the strike that kept transit workers off the job for nearly three weeks.

Still, there is no resolution to the VTA contract dispute that started it all.

"With the judge forcing our people back to work, I don't see any reason for the agency to move on their position. So I don't expect us to get anywhere," said Raj Singh, president of ATU Local 265.

There is no date set for talks to resume. In the meantime, workers said they're focusing on the tasks at hand, like making sure the equipment is safe and systems are online.

"Our folks are professionals, and they're out there doing their job duties as to be expected. But their feelings are essentially confusion and anger," Singh said.

But this means the end of frustration for passengers.

After weeks of walking, biking, or paying for Uber, they said they're glad to see their favorite light rail operators again.

"I was just waiting for it to come back. It took too long, way too long," said one passenger.

VTA said they're working to get the Green Line up and running next, but they aren't sure how long it will take.

They also announced a plan to credit riders with monthly passes for missing the month of March.