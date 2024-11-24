Light rain predicted for the immediate Bay Area Monday

Weather is on everyone's mind these days, and while more rain is predicted Monday, it's expected to be light in the immediate Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Light rain is predicted throughout the area, with residual flooding in the North Bay, the weather service said Sunday morning. Flooding is not predicted for San Francisco, the East Bay or the South Bay.

On Sunday, expect scattered showers to arrive in the North Bay and San Francisco at around 5 p.m. The South Bay will remain mostly dry for the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Looking further south, moderate rain and gusty winds are expected to impact the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, the weather service said.

Minor flooding is predicted for Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz, Boulder Creek, Corralitos, Monterey and San Benito County.

If you're thinking of heading into the Sierra, KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco tells us there is a winter storm warning that went into effect early Sunday morning that goes through Wednesday at 4 a.m. "Getting up there between now and then could be very hazardous," she said. Expect snow accumulation and gusty winds in the higher elevations.

She reminds you if you are headed that way to make sure you have a full tank of gas and food in your vehicle in case you get stuck in traffic.

Back in the Bay Area, we can expect a mostly dry Tuesday and that pattern is expected to last through the Thanksgiving holiday.

KTVU's Rosemary Orozco contributed to this report.

