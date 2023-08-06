Lightning causes shelter-in-place order at Beyoncé concert

The Beyoncé concert being held in Washington D.C.'s FedEx Field was delayed due to a shelter-in-place order caused by lightning in the area.

Fans inside the stadium were asked to shelter in place under the covered concourse areas and ramps for nearly two hours before getting the all-clear, FedEx Field said on social media.

Those that were outside the gates and in the parking lots were asked to return to their cars.

BeyHive members attending the Renaissance World Tour were allowed back in around 5:30 p.m. EST.