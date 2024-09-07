Line Fire in San Bernardino County burns 7,000+ acres; evacuation orders issued

The Brief A brush fire, being called the "Line Fire" sparked in the city of Highland in San Bernardino County on Thursday. Officials have ordered an evacuation order and evacuation warnings. Authorities warn of poor air quality as a result of wildfire smoke in addition to hot and hazy conditions.



San Bernardino County deputies issued an evacuation order near Highland, as firefighters continue to battle a quickly growing wildfire.

The Line Fire sparked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, near Baseline and Aplin Streets in Highland.

As of Saturday evening, the fire burned approximately 7,122 acres and is still 0% contained.

Due to the hot and hazy conditions only worsened by the wildfire smoke, the South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a Wildfire Smoke Advisory until Sunday at 5 p.m. Authorities warn the air quality may reach levels unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy for areas near the fire. Those who reside in the area are asked to limit their time outdoors and avoid vigorous physical activity, to run their air conditioning and/or air purifiers, and keep their windows and doors closed.

SkyFOX reported lightning over the city of Highland, which grounded air support for the fire on Saturday.

Evacuation Orders

On Saturday, deputies issued an evacuation order for the following areas:

The area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Rd North

All underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

The areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Ave north to the foothills

The communities of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake

A full evacuation map can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Evacuation Warning

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Neighborhoods east of Church St, north of Highland Ave.

Neighborhoods east of Weaver, north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX over the Line Fire

Evacuation Shelter/Animal Evacuation Shelter

An evacuation shelter has opened at Immanuel Baptist Church at 28355 Baseline Street in Highland.

Evacuated animals can be brought to Devore Animal Shelter on Shelter Way in San Bernardino

According to Cal Fire San Bernardino, there is a hard road closure at Baseline east of Weaver. Baseline is also closed from Fairwood to Brockwood.

The cause of the fire is unknown.