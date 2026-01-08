Bay Area immigrants' rights groups react to Minnesota ICE shooting

The Brief Immigrants' rights groups are reacting to the shooting death of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. One immigration attorney said incidents like this are predictable given the increased presence of ICE on the streets in select U.S. cities. Advocates in the Bay Area say they have already seen similar violence against immigrant communities on a local level.



Immigrant support groups across the nation and here in the Bay Area are reacting to the shooting death of Renee Good by an ice officer. While the nation grapples with the shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent in Minneapolis, immigrant rights organizations in the Bay Area are reacting.

Tragic death

What they're saying:

Immigration attorney Brandon Vesely said Good's death was tragic but predictable given the increased presence of ICE agents in communities across the country.

"It's heartbreaking, and it's horrible, and it's, and I think I agree with what others just said that it's not surprising when our government decides to kind of unleash the military and our cities is kind of a predictable result," said Vesely.

A small group of protesters from the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity demonstrated in front of ICE headquarters in San Francisco.

Amy Argenal from the Rapid Response Network in Santa Cruz said the killing was a jolt to the rapid responder community, but she said there is a constant threat to them and to the immigrants whom they're protecting.

"I mean, I think we're always cautious and thinking about safety, but you know what, this administration they can do anything at any time, and we're seeing that domestically," Argenal said. "We're seeing it internationally, and so I'm not necessarily more fearful now."

Violence hits home

In the South Bay, many of the rapid response network said they're speaking from personal experience. "This violence is not distant. It is happening here in California," said Yesenia Campos from the Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County. "It is happening here in San Jose."

"I am not speaking about the silence from a distance," said Campos. "I was detained by ICE here in San Jose during a legal observation."

But they say the immigrants they hope to protect are more likely to face violence.

"Here in Santa Clara County we have seen it. I've already seen the consequences of ICE's, violent and reckless enforcement tactics," said Stephanie Jayne from the Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County. "We have documented multiple cases in which community members were hospitalized as a result of brutal force used during arrest here in Santa Clara County."

While those who say they stand for immigrants say while they see the threat of violence, they say their mission is too important to stop.

The Source Original reporting and interviews by Christien Kafton

Featured article



