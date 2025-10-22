Local, state officials react to federal deployment to the Bay Area

The Brief News broke Wednesday afternoon that 100 federal agents would arrive in Alameda on Thursday to conduct the immigration sweeps that have become a hallmark of the Trump Administration State and local elected officials were quick to speak out against the news, and urged residents to remain peaceful, to not create an impression of violence that might lead to the deployment of the National Guard. Trump had recently threatened to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco, having previously sent troops to Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago and Portland, which created scenes of violence and chaos in those cities.



The news that scores of federal agents would be descending on the Bay Area immediately drew condemnation from elected officials across the region and California as a whole.

KTVU confirmed with an anonymous source, as well as U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon that federal agents would begin arriving at the Coast Guard Base Alameda on Thursday.

"California has seen enough," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post online. "President Trump and Stephen Miller's authoritarian playbook is coming for another of our cities, and violence and vandalism are exactly what they're looking for to invoke chaos. Help keep yourself and your communities safe. Remain peaceful."

Federal justification

What they're saying:

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security underscored its commitment to targeting people in the country without proper documentation.

"As the Secretary said on Monday, DHS is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists—in cities such as Portland, Chicago, Memphis and San Francisco. As it does every day, DHS law enforcement will enforce the laws of our nation," the agency said.

California pushes back

What they're saying:

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, following news of the federal agents' deployment said in a statement that his priority is keeping the city's residents safe.

"Our communities have already endured the painful impact of aggressive immigration enforcement. At the same time, we continue to see escalated operations across the country, with military personnel on the ground in cities like Chicago and Portland," Lurie said. "For the last 10 months, we have been taking steps to prepare for this kind of escalation here in San Francisco. And I want to be clear: We are prepared."

Lurie said the city's safety agencies have been training and coordinating, that hospitals, schools and transportation systems are prepped, and that the city attorney is equipped to take legal action.

"It is my sincere hope that we never have to put any of our planning into action," Lurie said. "But we must be ready. A few minutes ago, I signed an executive directive that will build on these preparations, strengthen the city's support for our immigrant communities, and ensure our departments are coordinated ahead of any federal deployment."

The executive order Lurie signed on Wednesday ensures that local law enforcement protects San Franciscans' right to protest peacefully and that all city employees know their rights. Lurie also ordered the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate across departments, with the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs serving as a "critical resource" in all that work.

State Senator Scott Wiener, who recently announced plans to run for the Congressional seat held by Nancy Pelosi since 1987, issued a statement in which he decried the Trump administration for using high crime as a pretext for the deployment.

"San Francisco does not need federal agents. Crime is down thanks to great work by our local elected leaders. Trump is trying to create and excuse to deploy the National Guard so he can punish San Francisco," Wiener said. "Deploying federal agents and troops here will make us less safe, not more. Other Trump deployments to cities around the country have shown a cruel disregard for the dignity of American citizens and immigrants. I'm confident that if and when this deployment happens, San Franciscans will make their voices heard peacefully."

Pelosi and Congressman Kevin Mullin issued a joint statement condemning the impending arrival of federal agents.

"Reports of a planned miss immigration raid in the Bay Area are an appalling abuse of law enforcement power. Broad sweeps that target families and terrorize law-abiding residents betray our nation's values and waste resources that should focus on real threats to public safety," the statement reads.

"It is important to note that California law protects communities and prevents federal agents from taking certain actions here that we have witnessed in other states. While the President may enjoy absolute immunity courtesy of his rogue Supreme Court, those who operate under his orders do not. Our state and local authorities may arrest federal agents if they break California law — and if they are convicted, the President cannot pardon them."

Senator Adam Schiff, in a post on X also said that sending federal agents to the Bay Area will not make the city safe.

"... It will only serve to inflame tensions, which is tragically what the president seeks. As the great city of San Francisco continues to move forward, it needs a dependable federal partner, not a provocateur," Schiff wrote. "I encourage all residents to keep any protests peaceful, and not provide the provocation the president seeks to further militarize our communities. If President Trump wants to improve things, he should work with local leaders in a spirit of cooperation and coordination — not against them."

Distractions and violence

Dig deeper:

California State Assemblymember Mia Bonta also issued a statement:

"To distract from his unpopular and harmful shutdown, Donald Trump is reportedly bringing his authoritarian theatrics to the Bay Area. It is against our values as Alamedans to have our city used as a staging ground to inflict fear, terror and state-sponsored violence across the Bay. California has seen this Presidents' playbook already," Bonta's statement said. "Terrorizing working-class communities, creating chaos in our streets, and targeting individuals based on their race is no way to enforce immigration, create public safety, or run a country. What is clear to me is that Donald Trump sees himself as a king and that he believes he has free reign to target communities out of spite and politically motivated retaliation. I am confident that California will do all in our power to stand up against this attack on our neighbors."

State Senator Jesse Arreguín pointed to the violent tactics for which federal agents have become notorious as evidence that sending federal law enforcement to the region will create greater unrest.

"When similar deployments have occurred in other cities, what we've seen are overly aggressive immigration enforcement tactics that lead to protests and civil unrest," Arreguín said in a social media post. "The president and his goons then point to the unrest they themselves created to justify their tactics and even send in the National Guard."

Alameda Councilmember Tony Daysog also condemned the Trump administration's actions in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

"The 4,000 island residents on the steps of Alameda's City Hall during this past Saturday's 'No Kings' rally sent a strong message that this town opposes heavy-handed tactics employed by ICE," Daysog said. "Let us continue to rally for decency and democracy, and compassion and our constitution, and above all, let us do so peacefully and non-violently."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said the city remains committed to its immigrant residents.

"Oakland remains a proud sanctuary city committed to standing with our immigrant families, and we are actively monitoring this situation and are in touch with our state and federal delegation," Lee said. "We will notify our community with as much information as possible about any federal deployment."