London police shoot man in terrorism-related incident

article

London authorities announced on Sunday, they shot a man, as part of what they called a "terrorism-related incident."

Witnesses reported that the suspect stabbed several people in the community of Streatham, in south London.

Police quickly responded, shooting and killing him.

Authorities have not yet confirmed his death, but do acknowledge the confrontation was terror-related.

Images on social media show a person face down on the ground, with a police officer holding a gun next to a black BMW with emergency lights, as well as ambulances and police cars at the scene, and emergency helicopters flying overhead.